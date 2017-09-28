Senate Confirms Erickson To 8th Circ.
U.S. District Judge Ralph R. Erickson’s nomination cleared the chamber 95-1, with the lone no-vote coming from Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Judge Erickson has spent most of his career on the bench at the state and federal level, and on Thursday his home-state backers highlighted his experience with Native American legal issues...
