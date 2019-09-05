McConnell Promises To Fill All Judicial Vacancies By 2021

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Every last judicial vacancy will be filled by the end of President Donald Trump’s first term, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., pledged this week, projecting confidence in his party’s ability to completely transform the federal bench. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has pledged to fill every federal court vacancy "by the end of next year." (AP) Speaking to conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Tuesday, McConnell said, "We're not going to leave a single vacancy behind by the end of next year." McConnell also blasted Democrats for "trying to intimidate" the U.S. Supreme Court in a pending Second Amendment case...

