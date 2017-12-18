President Donald Trump Loses Third Judge Nominee

Law360, Washington (December 18, 2017, 2:08 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump has lost a third court nominee this week after D.C. District nominee Matthew Petersen withdrew his nomination, a White House official confirmed Monday.



Matthew Petersen's testimony before a Senate panel last week went viral after he could not answer questions from Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., about basic trial proceedings. Above, Petersen in July. (Getty) The White House official said Monday that Petersen, a member of the Federal Election Commission, had asked that his nomination to the D.C. district court be withdrawn and that...

