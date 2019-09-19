NY District Court Pick Pulled Amid Home Senator's Opposition

Law360, Washington (September 19, 2019, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The White House announced the withdrawal of a judicial pick Thursday, pulling Thomas Marcelle's nomination to be a federal district judge in the Northern District of New York amid long-running opposition from one of the state's Democratic senators. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand blocked the nomination over Marcelle's views on abortion, according to a local newspaper. Marcelle is currently a judge on the Cohoes City Court, about 10 miles north of Albany. Marcelle has been involved in Republican politics and represented conservative causes, according to his Senate Judiciary Committee questionnaire. He argued and won a 2001 case before the U.S. Supreme Court, Good...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS