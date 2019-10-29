NM Trial Court Pick Withdraws As Sen. Cites 'Vetting Issues'

Law360, Washington (October 29, 2019, 11:07 AM EDT) -- New Mexico's U.S. senators said Tuesday that they're seeking a new nominee for a federal district judgeship after the withdrawal of U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin R. Sweazea, who stirred controversy when he allowed a police officer to marry a pregnant 15-year-old in 2012. Judge Sweazea told the administration last week that he wanted to pull his name from consideration for a district judgeship based in Las Cruces, the Albuquerque Journal reported Tuesday. The nominee said in his letter that he got a call from Sen. Tom Udall's office informing him that Udall and Sen. Martin Heinrich no longer backed his nomination,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS