Fox Rothschild Nabs 6 Attys From Shuttering LeClairRyan

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 1:59 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild is the latest law firm to pick up attorneys from the dissolving LeClairRyan, announcing it has added six lawyers to three of its offices from the firm that recently filed for Chapter 11. The day after LeClairRyan PLLC submitted its bankruptcy petition, Fox Rothschild LLP on Wednesday said Robert Fletcher and Brian Stolarz have joined the Washington, D.C., office as litigation partners. They are accompanied there by Kristen Broz as litigation counsel and Ashleigh Eames as a labor and employment associate. The attorneys "provide more litigation and white collar depth to our very busy Washington, D.C., office and also provide...

