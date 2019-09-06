Greenberg Traurig Bolsters IP Group With Patent Expert

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has expanded its intellectual property and technology practice by hiring a patent attorney with strong ties to the South Korean legal community. Alexander J. Kim joined Greenberg Traurig on Tuesday as a shareholder in its Minneapolis office, the firm recently announced. Kim was previously a partner at Hamre Schumann Mueller & Larson PC, where he worked for more than 13 years, he told Law360 on Friday. "Greenberg has such an enormous platform to grow my practice professionally," Kim said of his move. "It was an opportunity that was impossible to ignore. It's one of those opportunities of a...

