9th Circ. Says Seized-Hemp Case Belongs In Idaho State Court

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel said on Wednesday that a federal district judge should have abstained from a knotty case involving Idaho state authorities' seizure of hemp because a civil case relating to the bust is still pending in state court. In an unpublished memorandum, the circuit panel ruled that the lower court abused its discretion by not applying the so-called abstention doctrine established by the U.S. Supreme Court's 1971 ruling in Younger v. Harris, which bars federal courts from interfering in matters a state court can handle. The panel wrote that CBD wholesaler Big Sky Scientific LLC will have the opportunity to argue in state...

