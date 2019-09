Options Clearing Co. To Pay $20M To Settle SEC, CFTC Claims

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The Options Clearing Corp. has agreed to pay $20 million in fines to settle federal regulators' allegations that the world’s largest options clearinghouse had fallen short on a raft of rules designed to reduce risk in the U.S. financial system. The OCC will pay $15 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and $5 million to the Commodities Futures Trading Commission without admitting or denying allegations that it failed to stress test its assets and credit exposure in line with rules for institutions deemed critical to market stability, according to a pair of agency orders released Wednesday. The settlement is...

