Why Opioid Suits Avoid GCs — And Why That Could Change

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 12:55 PM EDT) -- So far, top corporate lawyers have mostly been left out of the recent wave of lawsuits against companies with possible ties to the nationwide deadly opioid drug crisis, but experts warn that executives — including general counsel — could become targets in the future. Since the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in 2017 declared the country's opioid crisis a public health emergency, state and local governments have filed roughly 2,000 lawsuits targeting drugmakers, drug distributors and pharmacies, collectively seeking hundreds of billions of dollars from the companies to deal with addiction involving prescription and illicit opioids. In an historic...

