Enviros Say Alaska Oil & Gas Seismic Tests Will Harm Whales

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups have accused the federal government in Alaska federal court of improperly allowing Hilcorp Alaska LLC to conduct seismic testing and other oil- and gas-related activities they say will harm an endangered whale species. In a complaint filed Wednesday, the Center for Biological Diversity and Cook Inletkeeper accused the National Marine Fisheries Service of improperly approving oil and gas activities that include loud seismic testing that will occur every several seconds. They say the testing will hurt the Cook Inlet beluga whale, which is protected under the Endangered Species Act and is sensitive to loud noises. Though the NMFS conducted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS