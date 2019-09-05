EU Bank Watchdog Calls For Tougher 'Dirty Money' Regime

Law360, London (September 5, 2019, 2:21 PM BST) -- Tougher rules are needed to ensure that national regulators consistently enforce money laundering regulations across the single market, Europe’s banking watchdog said Thursday, after criticism that its limited powers could hamper the fight against dirty money. Jose Manuel Campa, chairman of the European Banking Authority, called for a Europe-wide regulation that will allow the bloc’s national regulators to properly investigate and sanction lenders they suspect of laundering funds or financing terrorism. A blocwide regulation would compel domestic watchdogs to directly enforce the rules, leading to a consistent approach across the EU, Campa said. The existing approach, based on directives, means member states can...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS