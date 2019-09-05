Claims Co. Denies 'Substandard' Handling In Insurer Suit

Law360, London (September 5, 2019, 5:10 PM BST) -- A U.K. claims management firm has hit back at a lawsuit brought by two Danish insurers accusing the firm of myriad failures in its handling of motor insurance claims, arguing that the data sets the insurers rely on are statistically unsound. In a defense filed with the High Court on Wednesday, Proximo Ltd., a management solutions provider to the insurance industry, has denied that the work it carried out for Qudos Insurance AS and Gefion Insurance AS was inadequate or “substandard,” as alleged. The firm took aim at findings from two consultancy companies that the insurers called “damning” in their damages suit, which...

