EU’s VAT Gap Fell To €137 Billion In 2017, Report Says

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 1:57 PM EDT) -- A European Union report said the value-added tax gap, the difference between the VAT EU countries are entitled to versus what they actually receive, dropped in 2017 to €137 billion ($152 billion), from €145 billion the previous year. Pierre Moscovici at a June news conference. The outgoing European Union tax commissioner said Thursday that reform of the value-added tax system was needed to achieve more meaningful progress in reducing a VAT gap. (AP) EU countries are getting slightly better at raking in the VAT they're entitled to, the report suggested, though the gap revealed continued inadequacies in tax collection that far-reaching reform could address....

