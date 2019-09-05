Mylan Tells Fed. Circ. That Sanofi Insulin Patents Not Special

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Mylan Pharmaceuticals told the Federal Circuit on Thursday there's no reason to reinstate a pair of Sanofi-Aventis patents covering a fix for some insulin medications, arguing in a hearing that the company's patented solution would've been obvious to any pharmacology graduate. Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GMBH is appealing a set of Patent Trial and Appeal Board rulings last year that invalidated two patents covering methods to keep insulin medication Lantus from aggregating, or getting cloudy, in the vial. The board based much of its findings on the premise that the type of insulin Sanofi-Aventis used — called glargine — doesn't differ significantly from...

