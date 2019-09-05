European Investors Lead Medical Co.'s $44M Funding Round

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Medical device company iSTAR Medical said Thursday it raised €40 million ($44.2 million) in a funding round led by European health care investors Life Science Partners and Gimv. Funds from the Series C financing will go toward developing iSTAR Medical SA’s treatment implants for glaucoma, an eye condition that is one of the leading causes of adult blindness, the announcement said. The Belgium-based company aims to eventually commercialize its MINIject device in Europe and the U.S., according to the announcement. “This financing is a significant milestone for the company and will support the development and commercial launch of MINIject,” CEO Michel...

