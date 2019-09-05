Nasdaq Taps Its Top North America Lawyer As Global GC

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Nasdaq's current general counsel for North America and chief regulatory officer will become its global general counsel, as the attorney currently in that slot moves into the role of vice chair, the stock exchange announced Thursday. The change, which will take place on Oct. 1, will see general counsel Edward Knight become vice chair, where he will continue to manage global government relations for Nasdaq. Stepping into Knight's current role will be John Zecca, "a seasoned legal and regulatory leader with outstanding judgment who has demonstrated expertise across all areas of our business," Nasdaq President and CEO Adena Friedman said in...

