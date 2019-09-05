SFO Hits Currency Fraudster With £442K Confiscation Order

Law360, London (September 5, 2019, 5:57 PM BST) -- A convicted manager of a polymer banknote manufacturer who was jailed for making corrupt payments to a Nigerian foreign official has been told to pay back more than £441,944 ($543,000) or return to prison. Peter Chapman has been given three months to pay the confiscation order or face an additional four years in prison, the Serious Fraud Office said Thursday. Chapman made the sum by bribing a senior officer of the Nigerian mint to secure contracts of polymer for his company, Securency Pty. Ltd., according to the agency. Chapman's conviction was the result of a joint investigation by the SFO and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS