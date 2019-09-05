When Are Judges And Attorneys Too Close For Comfort?

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Judges don't necessarily have to disqualify themselves if they are friends with an attorney or party in a case, but they must recuse themselves if they have a “close personal relationship,” according to an opinion released Thursday by an American Bar Association committee. Judges adhering to the ABA’s Model Code of Judicial Conduct must disqualify themselves from cases in the event of close personal relationships with attorneys or parties, such as when they are romantically involved, desire to be romantically involved, are divorced and either remain amicable or regularly communicate, or are godparents to their children, according to the opinion by...

