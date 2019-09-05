Bellus Health Raises $70M In Upsized Stateside IPO

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Quebec-based biopharmaceutical company Bellus Health Inc. on Thursday said it raised $70 million in an upsized U.S. initial public offering led by Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP and Troutman Sanders LLP, $10 million more than initially planned. The clinical-stage biopharma company said it raised the gross proceeds by selling 9,859,155 common shares at $7.10 apiece. Those shares are slated to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “BLU” on Thursday, Bellus Health said. The company’s common shares are already listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the same symbol. In a previous filing earlier this week, Bellus...

