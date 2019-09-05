SmileDirectClub Frowns On Dentists' Bid For 11th Circ. Appeal

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT) -- SmileDirectClub urged the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday to reject an appeal from members of the Alabama dental examiners' board who claim they're immune from a lawsuit alleging they conspired to shut the company out of the state. SmileDirectClub and an out-of-state dentist filed a brief arguing the board members should not be allowed to appeal a ruling that denied them state-action immunity, which shields certain state activity from the antitrust laws. The brief argued that the lower court has not yet conclusively determined the immunity issue, meaning the board members cannot challenge the ruling under a doctrine that allows for the...

