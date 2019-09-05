Fed. Circ. Backs Genentech's Win On Phigenix Cancer Patent

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld a victory for Genentech Inc. over its breast cancer drug Kadcyla, finding that the district judge was not wrong to exclude Phigenix Inc.’s expert report on infringement for its failure to properly notify Genentech. In a 13-page nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel upheld a California federal judge’s 2017 decision that Genentech did not infringe Phigenix’s U.S. Patent No. 8,080,534 based on a lack of evidence. Phigenix had argued that the judge improperly struck its expert’s report, which would have supported its claim of infringement, but the panel was unmoved, concluding that the judge did not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS