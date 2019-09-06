Del. Gov. Asks High Court To Revive Court Party-Balance Rule

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Arguing that a basic tenet of federalism is at stake, Delaware Gov. John Carney has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse the Third Circuit's rejection of a requirement that applicants for three top Delaware state courts be registered Democrats or Republicans. The petition for a writ of certiorari filed Wednesday potentially brings to a head a challenge to the Delaware Constitution's 122-year-old major party membership requirement for state Supreme, Chancery and Superior court candidates, with neither of the two parties permitted to hold more than a bare majority. Retired state Justice Department attorney and political independent James R. Adams successfully...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS