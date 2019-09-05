Philly Hospital's $55M Doctor-Program Sale Approved

Law360, Wilmington (September 5, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The proposed $55 million sale of doctor-training programs by bankrupt hospital operator Center City Healthcare LLC received court approval Thursday in Delaware, where a judge overruled the strong objections of the federal government. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross brushed aside arguments from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that a Medicare provider agreement governing doctor residency programs at Hahnemann University Hospital could not be transferred by Center City Healthcare without the agency's permission. The ruling allows the sale of the residency programs, which include Medicare-funded slots for more than 500 doctors, to a consortium of...

