Hospitals' Suit Over Anesthesiologist Noncompetes Nixed

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Trinity Health Corp. and an anesthesiology group have reached an agreement that ends a dispute over noncompete clauses binding the group's doctors, with a Michigan federal judge dismissing related litigation. The case was formally dismissed Thursday, less than two months after the not-for-profit Catholic health system sued Anesthesia Associates of Ann Arbor PLLC and its parent company, Siromed Physician Services Inc. Trinity claimed in the July suit that the anesthesiology group, known as A4, had harmed the hospitals by breaking its contracts with health insurance payors over a rate dispute, causing Trinity to go out of network for the services....

