Ex-CEO's $40M Loss Deductions Not Legitimate, Justices Told

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit correctly found that a former investment firm CEO couldn't claim $40 million in loss deductions on foreign currency transactions that lacked a business purpose, and that decision should stand, the government has told the U.S. Supreme Court. The appeals court accurately applied the economic substance doctrine to determine that transactions made by Keith Tucker, former CEO of national mutual fund and financial services company Waddell & Reed Financial Inc., were used to avoid tax liabilities, the U.S. said in its Wednesday filing urging the high court to decline Tucker's appeal. The economic substance doctrine is used to determine whether...

