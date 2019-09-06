Ex-Goldman Sachs Banker Hit With £7.3M Confiscation Order

Law360, London (September 6, 2019, 2:03 PM BST) -- A judge has ordered a former Goldman Sachs investment banker sentenced to prison after laundering money for a senior Nigerian official to pay £7.3 million ($9 million) or risk 10 years in jail, the National Crime Agency said Friday. The former investment banker was sentenced to four years and six months in prison after he was convicted in 2013 of laundering stolen tax money. (AP) Ellias Preko was sentenced to four years and six months in prison after he was convicted in 2013 for laundering stolen tax money for James Ibori, a governor of the oil-rich Delta State in Nigeria, in...

