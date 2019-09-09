Mortgage Co. Wants Securities Debt Sale Voided

Law360, London (September 9, 2019, 6:05 PM BST) -- A U.K. mortgage portfolio company has expanded its fight to retain control over hundreds of millions of pounds of securities debt, asking a London judge to void the purported sale of its commercial property loans to a British Virgin Islands company. Business Mortgage Finance 6 PLC has urged the High Court to rip up a sale and purchase agreement from June purporting to transfer its entire loan portfolio to Roundstone Technologies Ltd., according to an Aug. 22 claim form. In July, the court declared that several events leading up to that transfer were invalid and had no effect. Business Mortgage is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS