RBS Ordered To Hand Over Info On Fraudster's Bank Account

Law360, London (September 6, 2019, 3:41 PM BST) -- A judge in London ordered Royal Bank of Scotland PLC on Friday to hand over information on one of its customer accounts to an individual seeking to track down a fraudster. Judge Stephen Phillips has approved an application from Garol Roberts for a disclosure order against the bank. The court heard that Roberts had been persuaded to transfer a total of £71,890 ($88,488) into an account held at RBS between May and July 2018 by individuals who pretended they worked at AXA Investment Managers. Roberts’ lawyer, Gary Pons, asked the court for a Bankers Trust order, also known as a Norwich...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS