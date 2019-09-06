Shell Appoints New GC After Ex-GC Moves To Nestle

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Royal Dutch Shell PLC has appointed a new group chief ethics and compliance officer and general counsel of compliance after the group's former GC moved to Nestle SA to serve as the candy company's new executive vice president and general counsel. Michael Coates officially took over the leadership legal role at Netherlands-based, British-Dutch oil and gas company in the Hague area on Aug. 1, after holding multiple leadership roles and serving as its associate general counsel and director in the Netherlands and U.K. A Shell representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. Coates joined Shell in 2004 as...

