Horse-Box Biz Owners Jailed For Failing To Pony Up VAT

Law360, London (September 6, 2019, 6:11 PM BST) -- A father and son who ran businesses that bought and sold horse boxes have been sentenced to a total of three years, 10 months in prison after an investigation by the U.K. tax authority into a £1.5 million ($1.9 million) value-added tax scam. Geoffrey Butchers, 71, failed to declare sales for his horse-box business for eight years, and lied about sales from a second company set up in 2015, cheating U.K. taxpayers out of funds, HM Revenue and Customs said Thursday. He was sentenced Wednesday at Northampton Crown Court to two years and four months after pleading guilty to being knowingly...

