Vista Equity Clinches Record $16B Tech-Focused PE Fund

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Vista Equity Partners has wrapped up fundraising for a $16 billion investment vehicle, representing the largest technology-focused private equity fund ever raised, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to Law360 on Friday. News of the fund’s closing was first reported on Thursday by the Wall Street Journal, and on Friday morning a person familiar with the matter confirmed to Law360 that the report is accurate. According to the WSJ report, Vista Equity itself intends to inject further capital into the fund, meaning its size could grow beyond $16 billion. The fund is called Vista Equity Partners Fund VII LP, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS