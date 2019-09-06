Ex-Banker Charged With Deleting WhatsApp Over FCA Probe

Law360, London (September 6, 2019, 6:12 PM BST) -- A former banker at VTB Capital pled not guilty on Friday to one count of destroying documents that he allegedly suspected would be relevant to a Financial Conduct Authority insider dealing investigation, in the first case of its kind brought by the financial watchdog. Konstantin Vishnyak, 41, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London to enter a plea over allegations he deleted a WhatsApp application on his mobile phone after he was required to provide it as part of an FCA investigation into suspected insider dealing offenses, the regulator said Friday. No assumption should be made at this stage that a criminal offense...

