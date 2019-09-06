House Dems Call For New Inspector General For US Courts

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Two Democratic leaders of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform have called for the creation of an inspector general position that would independently oversee the Administrative Office of U.S. Courts. An inspector general could work to uncover issues related to sexual harassment and workplace misconduct and to oversee recommendations for handling such complaints that were made last summer by a group of jurists and senior administrators from the federal courts, according to the letter to AOUSC Director James Duff, which was written by Reps. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., and Gerry Connolly, D-Va. The Federal Judiciary Workplace Conduct Working Group in June...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS