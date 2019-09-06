Malta Regulator Narrows Its Focus On Island's Crypto Frenzy

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 3:52 PM EDT) -- The financial regulator of Malta, a country whose progressive view of cryptocurrency has made it a hub for blockchain-oriented business, said Friday that it is implementing new tools to monitor for criminal activity in the fintech sector. The Malta Financial Services Authority on Friday released a three-year strategic plan that addresses, among other things, steps it is taking to enhance its anti-money laundering supervision. That supervision extends to virtual asset and cryptocurrency businesses licensed on the Mediterranean island, which is home to cryptocurrency exchange Binance and many other industry leaders. “Whilst Malta has taken unprecedented steps in bringing blockchain and crypto technology...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS