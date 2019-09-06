Trump Could Flip Another Court With 11th Circ. Opening

Law360, Washington (September 6, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A new Eleventh Circuit vacancy gives President Donald Trump the opportunity to "flip" a second federal appeals court from a majority of Democratic appointees to Republican ones, though it would seem more of a symbolic victory on the already solidly conservative circuit. The president will get the chance to put another judge on the court following news Thursday that Eleventh Circuit Judge Stanley Marcus is taking senior status. Judge Marcus was named to the bench by President Bill Clinton. “I have been privileged to serve our country and our courts for more than 34 years, first as a United States District...

