Latham-Led Analytics Co. Prices $552M Secondary Offering

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed analytics company Clarivate Analytics PLC on Friday priced a $552 million secondary offering steered by Latham & Watkins LLP for existing investors looking to shed some of their stake in the business. Clarivate is selling nearly 34.5 million ordinary shares at $16 per share, made available by existing investors, who will receive the proceeds from the offering, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission documents show. Private equity firm Onex Corp. and Asia-focused investment firm Baring Private Equity Asia, along with their associated funds, are the main sellers in the offering, but together are expected to keep about a 60% stake...

