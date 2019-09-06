Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Range Resources Can't Slip Suit Over Gas Royalty Deductions

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday refused to throw out a lawsuit accusing a Range Resources Corp. unit of failing to properly cap deductions it subtracted from royalty checks to landowners to cover post-production costs for natural gas extracted from beneath their property.

U.S. District Judge Susan Baxter rejected arguments from Range-Resources Appalachia LLC that Thomas and Robin Pflasterer, who leased a 284-acre parcel of land to the company a decade ago, failed to provide enough factual support for claims that the driller violated the terms of its deal with the landowners by exceeding a court-ordered cap on post-production deductions....

