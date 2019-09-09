New Audit Rules Are Keeping Public Companies Up At Night

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 11:09 PM EDT) -- Many public companies expect enhanced auditing requirements that start taking effect this year — changes meant to better explain potential red flags to their investors — will significantly affect their financial statements and related disclosures, according to a report released Tuesday. According to a report from research platform Intelligize, the majority of 171 survey participants have begun, or plan to begin, pilot-testing the implementation of critical audit matter, or CAM, requirements. This initiative follows a Public Company Accounting Oversight Board rule change, which requires auditing firms to provide more substantive comments when auditing a company’s annual financial statement. The U.S. Securities...

