Clearinghouse Standards Get Regulators' Selective Backing

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The nation's top securities and derivatives regulators recently underscored their commitment to certain clearing agency standards put in place after the 2008 crisis, despite concurrent efforts to dismantle other financial protections mandated by the Dodd-Frank Act. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Wednesday fined the derivatives clearinghouse Options Clearing Corp. a collective $20 million for alleged lapses in its risk management policies and margin requirements that the agencies said violated clearing agency standards required by the Dodd-Frank Act. OCC didn't admit or deny the claims, which were laid out in the agencies' first...

