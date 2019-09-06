Hong Kong Exchange Inks Deal With Ping An To Grow Fintech

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT) -- The Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s owner said Friday it will explore financial technology and data analytics collaboration with Chinese financial services provider Ping An Insurance as the exchange operator expands its technological capabilities. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. signed a memorandum of understanding with Ping An Insurance Company of China Ltd. to identify areas of possible collaboration, including incorporating fintech across asset classes and using data and artificial intelligence to bolster market connectivity between mainland China, Hong Kong and international markets, the announcement said. Ping An, which operates in insurance, banking and securities, serves over 600 banks and 80 insurance...

