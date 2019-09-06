Creditors Slam KeyBank's Loan Terms In Payroll Firm's Ch. 11

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The official committee of unsecured creditors in the Chapter 11 case of payroll company Interlogic Outsourcing Inc. told an Indiana judge late Thursday that a proposed $7.8 million post-petition loan includes excessive interest rates and accused lender KeyBank NA of trying to improve its creditor position. In the committee's objection to the proposed debtor-in-possession financing, it said KeyBank is exercising its leverage over the debtor by encumbering all of Interlogic's assets and imposing onerous terms as part of the financing package. "The debtors are at the mercy of KeyBank, which has, among other things, required shortened sale timelines, excessive interest, tight...

