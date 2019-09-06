Fed. Circ. Affirms PTAB Ax Of Semiconductor Patents

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Micron, Intel and other chipmakers secured a win at the Federal Circuit on Friday, when the appeals court upheld Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions invalidating two semiconductor patents that the companies have been accused of infringing. The court, in a pair of one-line orders, affirmed 2018 inter partes review decisions from the PTAB finding claims in both of Daniel Flamm's patents are invalid because they would have been obvious at the time of the invention. Flamm argued there was not substantial evidence to support the board's conclusions. He also said the board failed to provide a reasoned explanation for adopting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS