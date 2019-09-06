Fed. Circ. Clouds Landscape For Medical Treatment Patents

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has held that many methods of treating disease are patent-eligible, but a recent decision that withholding treatment is ineligible has left attorneys questioning exactly where the line is drawn and whether some medical advances now cannot be patented. In a decision last month, a split panel of the appeals court invalidated claims of five Mallinckrodt patents on Inomax, a drug to treat babies with breathing disorders, holding that they cover nothing more than an unpatentable law of nature. The inventors discovered that newborns with a specific heart condition can experience excess fluid in the lungs when they are administered the drug, so the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS