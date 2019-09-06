Indicted Mass. Judge Claims Immunity To ICE Escape Charge

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts state court judge facing an obstruction of justice charge for allegedly helping an immigrant give U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement the slip said Friday that judicial immunity should bar federal prosecutors from bringing their "unprecedented" case. Newton District Court Judge Shelley Joseph said she denies the charges brought by the U.S. attorney's office, which says she conspired with her court officer to allow an unauthorized immigrant in her courtroom to escape ICE custody by leaving through a back door while an agent waited outside in the hall. But she argued Friday the case should be tossed on legal grounds,...

