Rubber Co. Fails In 6th Circ. Bid To Blow Up Superfund Deal

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit shot down a rubber manufacturer's attempt to eliminate the arbitration and judicial review provisions of its Superfund-site cleanup agreement with a rival on Friday, saying it waived its right to challenge the agreement when it demanded the arbitration. A unanimous three-judge panel said although PolyOne Corp. raises good arguments that its 2007 agreement with Westlake Chemical Corp. unit Westlake Vinyls Inc. violates the Federal Arbitration Act, it may not pursue its claims now because they arise in the context of arbitration the company demanded in 2017. By demanding the arbitration, PolyOne waived its right to challenge the provisions,...

