Trump Picks Two Nominees For DC Superior Court

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Friday picked a local D.C. magistrate and the top lawyer at a federal workforce agency for vacancies on the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. Trump nominated Magistrate Judge Rahkel Bouchet and Mark Allen Robbins, general counsel of the Office of Personnel Management, for the D.C. bench as associate judges. Though it’s not a federal court and only handles local matters at the trial level, judges on the D.C. Superior Court are appointed by the president. Groups of possible nominees are first floated by a District-based judicial nominating panel. In her current role as a magistrate,...

