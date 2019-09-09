9th Circ. Urged To Nix Oregon Bar Membership Requirement

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Two attorneys have urged the Ninth Circuit to reverse a lower court's tossing of their claims that a requirement that they belong to the Oregon State Bar so they can practice law in the state violates their First and 14th Amendment rights. The appellate court should return the case to the District of Oregon with instructions for the lower court to adhere to precedent set last year by the U.S. Supreme Court in Janus v. AFSCME et al., a 2018 Supreme Court decision that struck down mandatory "agency fees" charged by public-sector unions to nonmember employees, according to the opening brief...

