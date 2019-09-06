Jones Day Bias Accusers Can't Expand Case, For Now

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge on Friday granted Jones Day's motion to strike an expanded complaint in a suit alleging the law firm discriminates against women, ruling it was improperly filed, though he'll let the two sides argue the merits of allowing the amended pleadings. In a two-page order, U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss agreed with Jones Day that the female lawyers improperly updated their $200 million proposed class and collective action. The women filed a first amended complaint with new allegations after three of them gave up their anonymity. They then filed a second amended complaint when a fourth...

