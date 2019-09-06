NRA Hires Game Maker's Ex-Atty As GC For Lobbying Group

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The National Rifle Association has hired a former general counsel for video game company Gearbox Software LLC as deputy executive director and general counsel of its legislative lobbying group, the gun rights group confirmed Friday. Wade Callender will serve in the roles for the NRA's Institute for Legislative Action, which works to preserve the legal rights of individuals to own, buy and use guns, NRA spokesman Andrew Arulanandam told Law360 on Friday. Arulanandam did not go into further detail on the duties of Callender, who previously worked as general counsel and vice president of legal affairs for Gearbox, according to his...

